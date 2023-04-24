Remembering Those Who Fought Alongside ANZACS at Gallipoli

Alongside the Anzacs, Indian troops whose contribution, though large, has only recently been recognised.





With the outbreak of the First World War, the British were in a hurry to get more soldiers and recruit men from all over India who became part of the British Empire.





The lasting impact of the Gallipoli campaign was felt around the world - Britain used troops from Australia, New Zealand, India - including Gurkhas from Nepal - and as far away as Newfoundland.





France, one of its allies, used Senegalese troops as well as other colonial forces.





More than 44,000 allied soldiers were killed at Gallipoli which included more than 8,700 Australians and nearly 14 hundred Indian soldiers - of which more than half are believed to have been Gurkhas.





On the Ottoman side, consisting of Turkish and Arab armies, nearly 87 thousand fallen soldiers were recorded.





This collective bereavement led to a postwar friendship between Australia and Turkiye.





