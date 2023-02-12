Cashless poker machines can help troubled gamblers and thwart organised crime

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said the $44-million plan to create cashless poker machines, would not only help troubled gamblers, but would also help fight organised crime.





The NSW Government's plan will make the state's 2,000 pokie machines non-cash by the end of this year with the remaining 88,000 to be non-cash by the end of 2028.





However, not all sections of the public are happy with the changes promised by Dominic Perrottet of the Liberal party if it wins next month's election.





Clubs New South Wales and the Australian Hotels Association have voiced their opposition as they say the cost of implementing it will be high.





They also believe that the policy will not help problem gamblers but will instead drive out most casual players who will not register gaming accounts linked directly to their own bank accounts as mandated by the government.







