Cashless poker machines can help troubled gamblers and thwart organised crime

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The New South Wales government's plan to make all poker machines to be cashless received strong support from police and from Opposition Labor Party leader Chris Minns.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said the $44-million plan to create cashless poker machines, would not only help troubled gamblers, but would also help fight organised crime.

The NSW Government's plan will make the state's 2,000 pokie machines non-cash by the end of this year with the remaining 88,000 to be non-cash by the end of 2028.

However, not all sections of the public are happy with the changes promised by Dominic Perrottet of the Liberal party if it wins next month's election.

Clubs New South Wales and the Australian Hotels Association have voiced their opposition as they say the cost of implementing it will be high.

They also believe that the policy will not help problem gamblers but will instead drive out most casual players who will not register gaming accounts linked directly to their own bank accounts as mandated by the government.


Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on 
podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Radio news in Bahasa Indonesia - 12 February 2023

Earthquake with magnitude 5.2 Richter hits Papua

Trade relationship thaws between Australia and China

Labour resumes path for refugee relatives to come to Australia