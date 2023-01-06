The Moskona Tribe in Bintuni Bay Trying to Defend Their Indigenous Lands

On the other hand, oil palm plantation companies are also trying to enter their customary land areas. Piter Masakoda, a youth leader of the Moskona tribe, will tell in this interview about their struggle to defend their customary lands, because after all they can only live from forest products. Therefore, the forest is very important to them, and must be preserved.
Papua Source: Google / Google earth
Published 6 January 2023 at 4:24pm, updated 6 January 2023 at 4:30pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Moskona tribe in Bintuni Bay, Papua, has been trying for years to defend their customary land, inherited from their ancestors, from the hands of investors. Most of this forest land has now lost its main wealth, namely merbau wood. The customary land now contains only small trees and reeds.
