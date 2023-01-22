Emerging new island in Tanimbar waters after a big earthquake

On January 10, 2023, there was a major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 richter, centered around the waters of the Tanimbar archipelago, in the Moluccas. This earthquake did not cause much damage, because its center was in the ocean, although the scale was quite high.





Uniquely, some time later, appeared a kind of small island around the waters of Tanimbar, as the impact of that earthquake. Apparently, the earthquake had fractured the plates at the bottom of the ocean, so the mud trapped in them came out and formed an island.





We are going to ask this phenomenon, to Dr Supartoyo, who is an expert in this field. He worked as the Earth Investigator Madya Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG), Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.





Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm.