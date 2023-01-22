Emerging new island in Tanimbar waters after a big earthquake

Pulau baru muncul setelah gempa di perairan Tanimbar

Pulau baru muncul setelah gempa di perairan Tanimbar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

It appears a kind of small island around the waters of Tanimbar, as the impact of the earthquake that struck the Tanimbar archipelago in the Moluccas.

On January 10, 2023, there was a major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 richter, centered around the waters of the Tanimbar archipelago, in the Moluccas. This earthquake did not cause much damage, because its center was in the ocean, although the scale was quite high.

Uniquely, some time later, appeared a kind of small island around the waters of Tanimbar, as the impact of that earthquake. Apparently, the earthquake had fractured the plates at the bottom of the ocean, so the mud trapped in them came out and formed an island.

We are going to ask this phenomenon, to Dr Supartoyo, who is an expert in this field. He worked as the Earth Investigator Madya Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG), Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on 
podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Fireworks explode over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve fireworks display in Sydney, Australian, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016.(AP Photo/Rob Griffith)

Should Australia represent more culture with public holidays?

Chinese tourists in Sydney.

Lunar New Year travel quieter than expected

Helen Soemardjo with a Bundegan, a rare and unusual instrument from the mountains of Wonosobo, Central Java. She supported the bundengan project in Melbourne in 2018. (Supplied by the family).

The generous lady who selflessly support the promotion of Indonesian culture

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - January 20, 2023