The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Let's look at 2022 together and what historical records we went through together.
Source: AAP / Getty Images
Published 1 January 2023 at 4:30pm
By SBS News
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As 2021 rolled into 2022, most Australians were hoping for a year that was less challenging, however, it turned out to be as much of a roller-coaster ride as any other of late.
Published 1 January 2023 at 4:30pm
By SBS News
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share