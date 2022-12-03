Switzerland and Korea Republic have completed the 16 teams for World Cup knockout phase

South Korea had two jobs on the final day of group stage action at the 2022 World Cup: win, and hope.





They needed to beat already-qualified Portgual in their own match, then hope the result in the other Group H match - the concurrent Ghana versus Uruguay fixture - went their way.





Still, time was ticking away and one-all was not a sufficient scoreline for the Koreans. But in second half stoppage time, the magic moment came.





The Koreans' top star, Son Heung-Min, set up Hwang Hee-Chan who shot the ball past the goalkeeper. South Korea 2, Portugal 1.





At the full-time whistle the ordeal still wasn't over - a very modern twist saw the Koreans gather on the pitch to watch the end of the Uruguay - Ghana match on phones.





Uruguay led two-nil at half-time leaving them, in real time, level with South Korea in the Group on points, and level on goal difference.





Uruguay needed to score one more time to get ahead of the Koreans on goal difference but the goal never came - Uruguay 2, Ghana nil the full-time score. Uruguay was victorious, yet out of the tournament.



In group G, Serbia play against Switzerland on their last game. Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring for the Swiss in the 20th minute, but, within fifteen minutes, the Serbs had the lead, courtesy of goals by Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic.





By half-time, scores were level again at two-all thanks to a goal from Swiss striker Breel Embolo. Ultimately, a goal just after half-time from Remo Freuler settled the result: Switzerland 3, Serbia 2.





Cameroon beat a Brazilian side resting many of its stars one-nil, but the victory over the five-time world champions wasn't enough for the Africans. Brazil through in first place in Group G and Switzerland joins them in the knockout rounds from this section.





Brazil plays South Korea in the Round of 16. And Portugal plays against Switzerland.



