Tintin Exhibition at 90th Anniversary of The Boy Detective

Tintin's iconic moon rocket on the streets of Madrid (AP).jpg

Roket ikonik dalam cerita Tintin di jalanan kota Madrid. Source: AP / AP

Published 9 November 2022 at 7:21pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Tintin, the creation of cartoonist Hergé, is beloved by children and adults the world over. An exhibition now opening in Madrid explores the history of the boy detective.

But Tintin, the boy detective is much older than that - he's 90 years old this year, and his creator, Hergé is considered the father of European comics and a huge figure in the comic book world, both culturally and economically.

The TV series and movie are only part of the Tintin phenomenon - Hergé's work has been translated into a hundred languages and he has sold more than 250 million copies of the original books worldwide.

