Tintin Exhibition at 90th Anniversary of The Boy Detective

But Tintin, the boy detective is much older than that - he's 90 years old this year, and his creator, Hergé is considered the father of European comics and a huge figure in the comic book world, both culturally and economically.





The TV series and movie are only part of the Tintin phenomenon - Hergé's work has been translated into a hundred languages and he has sold more than 250 million copies of the original books worldwide.



