Addressing Illegal Migrant Workers Problem

One of the cases is in East Nusa Tenggara. From this area, many illegal migrant workers leave, especially to Malaysia, without sufficient supplies. One of the factors is because there is no institution that trains them and the administrative service offices, such as the Immigration office, or those offices are far from where they live.

PADMA Indonesia, is one of the organizations pushing the government to establish a Vocational Training Center (BLK) and open a One-Stop Integrated Service (LTSA) to address this problem. BLK should be a place where migrant workers being trained before going abroad, while LTSA is an office to arrange all of the requirements.

