Addressing Illegal Migrant Workers Problem

Credit: Gabriel Goa

Published 23 December 2022 at 6:17pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Many Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI) who work abroad still go to destination countries illegally. They do not have sufficient expertise, and do not equip themselves with the required administrative papers.

One of the cases is in East Nusa Tenggara. From this area, many illegal migrant workers leave, especially to Malaysia, without sufficient supplies. One of the factors is because there is no institution that trains them and the administrative service offices, such as the Immigration office, or those offices are far from where they live.
PADMA Indonesia, is one of the organizations pushing the government to establish a Vocational Training Center (BLK) and open a One-Stop Integrated Service (LTSA) to address this problem. BLK should be a place where migrant workers being trained before going abroad, while LTSA is an office to arrange all of the requirements.
Gabriel Goa, Director of PADMA Indonesia, talks about the efforts of his organisation to tackle illegal migrant workers in the following interview.
