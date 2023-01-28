Restrictions on the sale of alcohol in Alice Springs following an increase in crime in that area.

Forbidden to buy alcohol drinks on Monday and Tuesday

THE Northern Territory government will restrict alcohol sales in Alice Springs amid a soaring juvenile crime crisis.

Mondays and Tuesdays are made alcohol-free days to take home, and on other days the purchase of alcohol to take home is restricted between 15.00 and 19.00.


Traditional landowners of Alice Springs say decades of chronic and systemic neglect in remote communities have fueled such security crises.

Year-on-year statistics to November 2022 showed domestic violence assaults in the city were up 54 per cent, while alcohol-related assaults were up 55 per cent.


