Nuclear submarine purchase causes some concern

As part of the AUKUS submarine deal, Australia will have to find a place to store high-level nuclear waste when the first ship is decommissioned.





The federal government has acknowledged this is the most complex part of the submarine life cycle.





Former South Australian Independent senator and submarine expert, Rex Patrick says waste disposal, as part of the AUKUS deal should have been discussed with the Australian public.





Former PM Paul Keating called the $368 billion Aukus nuclear submarine plan the “worst deal in history” and “the worst international decision” by a Labor Party government.





Former PM Malcolm Turnbull has joined the chorus of former prime ministers criticising the government's AUKUS deal, saying there was more risk than rewards.



Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.

