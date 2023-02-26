Cleaning plastic waste in the natural beautiful area of Sibolga, Sumatra

This beautiful area of Sibolga is relatively still awake from garbage, because of its position. However that doesn't mean litter isn't a threat, especially in the future.





A group of young people, who are members of the Foundation for Keeping the West Coast (Yamantab) since 2017 actively campaigns for waste reduction. They also established the Garbage Bank, which was first in Tapanulis Tengah, to be a centre for waste related activities.





Pengumpulan sampah plastik oleh Yayasan Menjaga Pantai Barat, Siolga Sumatra



They move young people, and even children to keep the environment litter-free. The





chairman of Yamantab, Damai Octavian Mendrofa, will tell about their gait, safeguarding the west coast of Sumatra from the threat of garbage. These young people are exemplary by another generation of young people, in the consistency of maintaining nature.



