Use of organic fertiliser for Agriculture - Achmad Ya'kub

Organic Planting

Organic Planting. Pixabay Source: Pixabay

Published 21 October 2022 at 12:01pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
Supply of fertiliser raw materials worldwide is problematic. Indonesian farmers solve that problem by using organic fertilisers.

Organic fertilisers encourage farmers to practice environmentally friendly organic farming, and the products have their own markets.

But unfortunately due to the unregulated guide is patented, many fertilisers are made to the taste of farmers and questionable benefits.

Agriculture expert from the Indonesian Institute of Agroecology, Achmad Ya'kub talks about the advantages of organic farming, and why it is now a good time to switch for farmers in Indonesia to this system. Although, there are also many shortcomings and weaknesses that must be overcome.
Achmad Yakub - Pakar pertanian dari Institut Agroekologi Indonesia
Achmad Yakub - Pakar pertanian dari Institut Agroekologi Indonesia Credit: Picasa
