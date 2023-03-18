Nitrious oxide abuse causes serious harm to addicts

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM - : Used metal canisters of nitrous oxide, also known as hippy crack or happy gas, left on the floor following a lockdown party on June 27, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Many doctors in the UK are worried about the use of nitrous oxide also known as laughter gas as more and more patients suffer from addiction.

The gas is widely used in medicine as a pain reliever, or anesthetic, and to reduce anxiety.

Nitrous oxide also has many industrial uses and chefs even use it to make cream.

But it's the use of gas for recreation that is causing concern.

It can cause hallucinations of sound distortion and heart problems in people with high blood pressure and when inhaled, it presses on the lungs which can cause breathing problems.

There are laws aimed at stopping drug abuse in the UK, but some shops still sell nitrous oxide illegally.


