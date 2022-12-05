SBS Indonesian

France and England through to World Cup quarter-finals

SBS Indonesian

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 15 Photo Gallery

Olivier Giroud (nomer 9) bersama Kylian Mbappe (atas) merayakan gol pertama Perancis pada pertandingan babak 16 besar Piala Dunia 2022 melawan Polandia di stadion Al Thumama di Doha, Qatar, Minggu (4/12). (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Source: AP / Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

Published 5 December 2022 at 3:31pm
By Casey McCarthy
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
France and England have pulled off emphatic victories to set up a date in the quarter finals at the World Cup.

England has progressed through to the quarter finals of the World Cup with a 3-0 win over Senegal.

Kane led the charge in his side's clash with Senegal, looking dangerous as England dominated possession early. But the best of the scoring chances in the opening half hour fell to Senegal, ended by a 38th minute goal by Jordan Henderson.

And less than ten minutes later, Harry Kane netted a goal snatching control of the match for England: half time score 2-0. Bukayo Saka took the third goal in the second half to make it 3-0 as England marched on with a minimal amount of fuss.
They'll now meet reigning world champions France, who also asserted their dominance with a 3-1 victory over Poland, courtesy of two incredible goals to Kylian Mbappe and a record-breaking goal from Olivier Giroud.

Both sides shared an even first half, with possession evenly split. But late in the first half French striker Giroud struck, scoring his 52nd career goal for Les Bleus in the shadows of half time.

The second half was dominated by France, although the defensive grit shown by the Poles kept them in it. A counterattacking play in the 74th minute from the French was just too much to contain - Ousmane D'Embele slotted through a sublime through ball that found Kylian Mbappe, who smashed it in the top corner from close range.

He backed that up with another goal in added time, this time the other top corner, to put a French victory beyond doubt and ensure another individual double at this World Cup.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty in the dying stages of the match, largely in consolation - the final score France 3 Poland 1.

SBS Indonesian
setiap hari Senin, Rabu, Jumat, dan Minggu jam 3 sore.
