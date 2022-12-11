France and Morocco taken the Last Two Spots in World Cup

Morocco became the first African or Arab country to successfully advance to the semi-finals of the 2022 world football championship.
AL-KHOR, AK - 10.12.2022: ENGLAND VS FRANCE - Bukayo Saka of England during a match between England and France, valid for the quarterfinals of the World Cup, held at Al Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor, Qatar. (Photo: Richard Callis/Fotoarena/Sipa USA) Credit: Fotoarena/Sipa USA
Published 11 December 2022 at 5:51pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
France and Morocco have taken the last two spots in the World Cup semi-finals after victories in their respective quarter-finals.
