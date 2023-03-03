Member of Parliament said the change of school admission hours at NTT was unwarranted.

Anggota DPRD Propinsi NTT Yohanes Rumat

Governor of Propisnsi NTT Victor Laiskodat made a decision for school students in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) this week began to enter school at 05.00 am.

In Indonesia, school usually starts at 07.00 or 07.30. 
New rules at NTT require school students to start their lessons at 5 a.m. 
This is the first and only one, which advances the learning start time to the next two hours.

This decision is of course unsettling and raises the protests of many parties. 

A politician Member of Parliament NTT, Johanes Rumat was one of those who questioned the intent of the altercation.
He even claimed not to understand what underpins the governor's decision.

Check out the following interview with John Rumat.
