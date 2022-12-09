SBS Bahasa Indonesia

Safety Messages to Counter Skin Burning Trend on TikTok

Published 9 December 2022 at 8:41pm
By Omar Dehen
Presented by Ricky Onggo
With summer now upon us in Australia, messages about sun safety and skin health are again ramping up again around the country.

A leading cancer institute and social media giant TikTok say they will remove any videos that glamourise tanning, as fears grow over their unhealthy and possibly deadly effects on young Australians

Pesan Keselamatan untuk Melawan Trend Menggelapkan Kulit di TikTok

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia - Jumat, 9 Desember 2022

