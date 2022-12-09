Safety Messages to Counter Skin Burning Trend on TikTok

A leading cancer institute and social media giant TikTok say they will remove any videos that glamourise tanning, as fears grow over their unhealthy and possibly deadly effects on young Australians
Published 9 December 2022 at 8:41pm
By Omar Dehen
Presented by Ricky Onggo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With summer now upon us in Australia, messages about sun safety and skin health are again ramping up again around the country.
Published 9 December 2022 at 8:41pm
By Omar Dehen
Presented by Ricky Onggo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share