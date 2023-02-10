New Zealand Susi Air pilot taken hostage by West Papua Liberation National Army (TPNPB)

A New Zealand pilot, Philip Mark Mehrtens was taken hostage by an armed horde of West Papua Liberation National Army (TPNPB) led by Egianus Kogoya.

The hostage took place after the plane took off the Nduga airport, and these armed attackers then set fire to the Susi Air plane.

This armed group stated that the hostage taking was done because it accused New Zealand, is one of the countries that supported the Indonesian government, suppressing the group.

Papua Peaceful Network spokesman, Yan Christian Warinussy, will talk about the tragedy of the hostage-taking, including an assessment of Nduga, as a region of conflict that has been hit by more 50 years of armed violence.

