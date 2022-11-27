Indonesia's position is very prone to disaster especially earthquakes - Prof. Paulus Pramono Rahardjo

Indonesia is located between three constantly moving Earth plates, therefore it has created many faults on the mainland. Including one of them Cimandiri fault, which caused the earthquake in Cianjur it.





Prof Paulus Pramono Rahardjo, guru besar dari Universitas Katolik Parahyangan, Bandung



Prof. Paulus Pramono Rahardjo, professor from Parahyangan Catholic University, Bandung, talked about the threat that will always lurk the impact of Indonesia's very disaster-prone position and also the benefits obtained.



Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.