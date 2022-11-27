SBS Indonesian

Indonesia's position is very prone to disaster especially earthquakes - Prof. Paulus Pramono Rahardjo

Informasi-Gempa-Bumi-dan-Lempeng-Tektonik-di-Indonesia-dan-Sekitarnya

Informasi Gempa Bumi dan Lempeng Tektonik di Indonesia dan Sekitarnya

Published 27 November 2022 at 8:27pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
Presented by SBS Indonesian
Source: SBS
The Cianjur earthquake on Monday, November 21, 2022 proved that Indonesia's position is very prone to disasters, especially earthquakes.

Indonesia is located between three constantly moving Earth plates, therefore it has created many faults on the mainland. Including one of them Cimandiri fault, which caused the earthquake in Cianjur it.

Paulus.jpg
Prof Paulus Pramono Rahardjo, guru besar dari Universitas Katolik Parahyangan, Bandung

Prof. Paulus Pramono Rahardjo, professor from Parahyangan Catholic University, Bandung, talked about the threat that will always lurk the impact of Indonesia's very disaster-prone position and also the benefits obtained.
