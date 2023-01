Sih Natalia Sukmi is a lecturer in Communication Studies at Satya Wacana Catholic University who is currently undertaking PhD studies at Sorbone University, France. Sih Natalia Sukmi explained to Sri Dean the background of her research and the ideas behind her video installation works which were exhibited at OzAsia 2022 in Adelaide - about the empowerment of female Sangiran batik artisans, to preserve their cultural heritage.



Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.