Indonesian President Joko Widodo has admitted “gross human rights violations”

President Jokowi promised to investigate Indonesia's human rights record when he first came to power in 2014, but only August last year established a team for Non-judicial Resolution of Severe Human Rights Violations in the Past (PPHAM) to do so.





Jokowi tried to make amends in the past and promised his side would strive for no more gross human rights violations. He meant it.





It's 58 years since the crimes of 1965 and 25 years since the military was effectively kicked from power but still - no one has ever been prosecuted.





