Indonesian President Joko Widodo has admitted “gross human rights violations”

In this photo released by the Press and Media Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Widodo admitted that serious human rights violations had occurred across the nation in the past, pledged to compensate the victims and their families and vowed it will not happen again in the future. (Muchlis Jr/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP) Credit: Muchlis Jr/AP

Published 15 January 2023 at 12:29pm
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has admitted his country committed grave human rights violations 12 times, most notably during and after the takeover by former President Suharto in 1965.

President Jokowi promised to investigate Indonesia's human rights record when he first came to power in 2014, but only August last year established a team for Non-judicial Resolution of Severe Human Rights Violations in the Past (PPHAM) to do so.

Jokowi tried to make amends in the past and promised his side would strive for no more gross human rights violations. He meant it.

It's 58 years since the crimes of 1965 and 25 years since the military was effectively kicked from power but still - no one has ever been prosecuted.

