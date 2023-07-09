Government's $10 billion housing fund proposal still stalled

General view of housing in Sydney.

Source: AAP

The Greens and Coalition blocked a bill for a government housing fund, citing their own problems with the fund.

Debate continues over the proposed $10 billion housing fund from the federal government.

The Greens and Coalition successfully blocked the Housing Australia Future Fund from parliament last week, with both parties citing their own problems with the fund.

For the Greens, the fund failed to provide adequate protection for tenants, while the Coalition argued that the scheme would only exacerbate inflation.

There are also differences among economists and the housing industry over whether the fund will fix or worsen Australia's housing crisis. The

Housing Industry Association, along with many community housing organisations, supports the government scheme.

