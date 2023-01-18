SBS News Indonesian Program – 18 Jan 2023

SBS News Indonesian Program – 18 Jan 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 18 Jan 2023.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

SBS News Indonesian Program – 18 Jan 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 18 Jan 2023.
Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Victoria Winata, a student at Melbourne University is keen to promote Indonesian language and culture amongst the Australians, November 2022. (Supplied).

Promoting Indonesian culture and language while studying

SBS News Indonesian Program – 16 Jan 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 16 Jan 2023

A worker connected on a laptop in their remote office (AAP).

What would you do with your weekend when a 4-day working arrangement become a reality?

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

News News Radio SBS English Program - January 15, 2023