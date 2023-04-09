Calls to reform outdated building contracts after many building firms collapse

The building industry has been hit in recent months, with the collapse of several major companies including one of Australia's largest building firms, Porter Davis.





It came just hours before infrastructure company Lloyd Group, which specialises in state and local government projects, also collapsed.





The collapse of Porter Davis left 1,700 properties in jeopardy across Victoria and Queensland, while the status of more than 50 projects under Lloyd Group remains unclear.





Data from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ((ASIC)) shows so far in the financial year 2022 to 2023 there have been almost 1,500 ((1495)) companies in the construction sector that have been liquidated, under the management of curators, or administration.





This compares with a total of 1,284 for the entire financial year 2021-22.





A number of factors are to blame for repeated collapses, but what does it mean for those who have unfinished projects under this company?







