Singkawang City of Tolerance

Singkawang in West Kalimantan as the most tolerant city in the country in the human rights watchdog’s diversity index of 2021

Singkawang City in West Kalimantan was chosen to be the most tolerant city in Indonesia, in 2022 and in 2018. This city with majority ethnic Chinese population is known to have a good life, with various tribal traditions that go hand in hand in daily life.

Tolerance is not something that is simply created. Many factors support, especially the tradition of local people, to give each other food deliveries at the feast day celebrations. Soon, Singkawang City will celebrate Cap Go Meh which became one of the storefronts of harmony lives of its citizens.

Lecturer and researcher from the Institute of Islamic Religion (IAI) Sultan Muhammad Syafiuddin, Sambas, West Kalimantan, Sri Sudono Saliro will explain about how Singkawang City builds its tolerance in the following interview.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 18.00.49.png
