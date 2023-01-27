Singkawang City of Tolerance

Tolerance is not something that is simply created. Many factors support, especially the tradition of local people, to give each other food deliveries at the feast day celebrations. Soon, Singkawang City will celebrate Cap Go Meh which became one of the storefronts of harmony lives of its citizens.





Lecturer and researcher from the Institute of Islamic Religion (IAI) Sultan Muhammad Syafiuddin, Sambas, West Kalimantan, Sri Sudono Saliro will explain about how Singkawang City builds its tolerance in the following interview.





Listen to SBS Indonesian

every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.

Follow us on Facebook

and don't miss our podcast