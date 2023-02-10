Interest rate rises again in a row to its 9th time

The latest string of increases from the central bank aimed at fighting inflation has left interest rates at 3.35 per cent - the highest level since 2012.





Mortgage holders are feeling the pinch from the latest string of interest rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).





The RBA has raised interest rates for the ninth month in a row in a bid to curb the high inflation rate.



The Reserve Bank indicated that there were likely to be even more hikes in the foreseeable future.





