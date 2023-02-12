Additional COVID vaccine boosters available for people in Australia

The administration of vaccination in Australia allows all adults who have not been infected with the virus or received a booster within the past six months to get an additional dose.

All people in Australia aged 18 and older who have not been infected with Covid-19 or have not obtained a dose of the vaccine in the past six months will be eligible for a booster from February 20.

An immunization advisory group, ATAGI, has decided healthy children or adolescents do not need additional doses of vaccine, unless they have a health condition that puts them at risk of severe illness.

Health Minister Mark Butler said there were currently about 14 million Australians who had undergone more than six months since their last dose of the vaccine.

