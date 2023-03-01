The signing of MoU the WA Government and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Lithium

Рудник литијума у Чилеу Source: Getty / Getty Images

On the 21st Feb 2023 the Government of Western Australia and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore partnership opportunities in critical minerals for the booming battery and electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Listiana Operananta, the Indonesian Consul General of Republic of Indonesia in Perth explains to Sri Dean the significance of this signing of the MoU. She believes this partnership will bring not only closer relation between the two countries but it could also unlock substantial opportunities in the area of Electronic Vehicle batteries. Given that Australia is a major supplier of Lithium and Indonesia is the world’s leading producer of nickel.
