TikTok is banned in the government devices of some Western countries but not banned in Austrsalia

The Chinese-owned social media app, TikTok is facing bans in a number of governments on the grounds of security concerns.





Employees at the U.S. federal agency were given 30 days to remove TikTok from their work devices out of concern its parent company, ByteDance, might collect personal data for the Chinese government.





The European Union and Canada are also following the U.S. move.





China through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman rithics the rare steps.







Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.

