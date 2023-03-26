TikTok is banned in the government devices of some Western countries but not banned in Austrsalia

Political parties use TikTok

The US, EU and Canada have issued warnings to all government employees who have been given official mobile devices to stop using the Tiktok app on their devices.

The Chinese-owned social media app, TikTok is facing bans in a number of governments on the grounds of security concerns.

Employees at the U.S. federal agency were given 30 days to remove TikTok from their work devices out of concern its parent company, ByteDance, might collect personal data for the Chinese government.

The European Union and Canada are also following the U.S. move.

China through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman rithics the rare steps.


