The question arises why Rohig refugees re-enter Indonesia.

The majority of Rohingan refugees enter Indonesia through Aceh, located in the far north in Indonesia.





There are fundamental problems that must be solved in handling refugees, especially from the Rohingnya.





In Indonesia, a foundation called SUAKA serves as a refugee advocacy agency in Indonesia.





Executive director of the ASYLUM Association, Atika Yuanita Paraswaty peeled the importance of coordinating refugee handling, including with neighbouring Indonesia such as Australia, Malaysia and Thailand.



