SBS Indonesian

The question arises why Rohig refugees re-enter Indonesia.

SBS Indonesian

Rohingya Myanmar

An IDP camp, where a group of Rohingya are happily playing, in front of a Myanmar military checkpoint. Credit: Dr Anthony Ware

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2022 at 7:24pm, updated 2 hours ago at 7:26pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
Presented by SBS Indonesian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Indonesia has again received the arrival of its Rohing-refugees from Myanmar.

Published 2 December 2022 at 7:24pm, updated 2 hours ago at 7:26pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
Presented by SBS Indonesian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The majority of Rohingan refugees enter Indonesia through Aceh, located in the far north in Indonesia.

There are fundamental problems that must be solved in handling refugees, especially from the Rohingnya.

In Indonesia, a foundation called SUAKA serves as a refugee advocacy agency in Indonesia.

Executive director of the ASYLUM Association, Atika Yuanita Paraswaty peeled the importance of coordinating refugee handling, including with neighbouring Indonesia such as Australia, Malaysia and Thailand.
Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on
Facebook
and don't miss our
podcast
.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Unseen side of water in Australia.

Mixed views on effectiveness of Murray-Darling Basin Plan

Settlement Guide

Stolen Medibank data published on dark website

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 11 Photo Gallery

Mathew Leckie took the Socceroos into the knockout stages of the World Cup

Mathew Leckie the Socceroos forward keeping the ball from two Tunisia players in the FIFA 2022 World Cup Championship (SBS).

Can Socceroos go through to the next round?