Independent review of carbon credits - Does it really do anything useful?

The fees paid to offset emissions in relation to a purchase such as flights can go towards different projects such as tree planting.

The fees paid to offset emissions in relation to a purchase such as flights can go towards different projects such as tree planting. Credit: Rickyo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

A review of Australia's carbon credit system found that the scheme was doing so well overall that it silenced claims that the system lacked integrity.

Australia's system of carbon credit units known as ACCU was formed a decade ago.

The system gives companies a financial incentive to offset carbon emissions i.e. one credit equals one ton of unemitted carbon.

Companies can buy credits, allowing them to emit greenhouse gases.

Projects that offset green emissions can claim carbon credits through the Federal Government's $4.5 billion Emissions Reduction Fund.

The success of the scheme is seen as crucial for Australia to reach net-zero by 2050.

Jennifer Rayner of the Climate Council welcomed the report's recommendations but said carbon reimbursement could not replace actual emissions reductions.

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on 
podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - January 27, 2023

Invasion Day rally in Melbourne. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Indigenous Australians and new citizens give their views on the Voice in the Australian Parliament

Singkawang in West Kalimantan as the most tolerant city in the country in the human rights watchdog’s diversity index of 2021

Singkawang City of Tolerance

Australia Day 2023 – The Unity in Diversity. (Courtesy PI - NSW).

How the Indonesian community in NSW celebrate Australia Day