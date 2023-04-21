Religious Tolerance in Indonesia Is Politicised - Dr Dian Nur Anna

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Tolerance is still an issue in Indonesia although it must be acknowledged, that the majority of people have actually practiced tolerance in common life for centuries.

In recent decades, Indonesia has experienced an enlarged problem of tolerance because there are political elements in it.

Dr Dian Nur Anna, is a lecturer at Religions Study Program, Universitas Islam Negeri (UIN) Sunan Kalijaga, Yogyakarta, spoke about the sincere attitude related to religion, two-hearted dialogue being an important factor.

Dr Dian Nur Anna has been actively involved in various efforts to build dialogue and tolerance among religious people.

The following dialogue will talk about the issue, along with the trinkets in it.

Dr Dian Nur Anna, dosen di Program Studi Agama-Agama, Universitas Islam Negeri (UIN) Sunan Kalijaga, Yogyakarta,
Dr Dian Nur Anna, dosen di Program Studi Agama-Agama, Universitas Islam Negeri (UIN) Sunan Kalijaga, Yogyakarta,berbicara tentang sikap tulus terkait keagamaan dan dialog dua hati menjadi faktor penting.

Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on
Facebook
and don't miss our
podcast
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Audio News in Bahasa Indonesia - 21 April 2023

Unknown incoming call

A Brazen Scams Have Put Everyone Including You at Risk

2022 Manchester United Pre-season Tour - Away Kit Launch

Melbourne Takes Over Sydney's Crown as Australia's Greatest City - or isn't it?

Warta Berita SBS Audio Program Bahasa Indonesia – 19 Apr 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 19 Apr 2023