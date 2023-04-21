Religious Tolerance in Indonesia Is Politicised - Dr Dian Nur Anna

In recent decades, Indonesia has experienced an enlarged problem of tolerance because there are political elements in it.





Dr Dian Nur Anna, is a lecturer at Religions Study Program, Universitas Islam Negeri (UIN) Sunan Kalijaga, Yogyakarta, spoke about the sincere attitude related to religion, two-hearted dialogue being an important factor.





Dr Dian Nur Anna has been actively involved in various efforts to build dialogue and tolerance among religious people.





The following dialogue will talk about the issue, along with the trinkets in it.





Dr Dian Nur Anna, dosen di Program Studi Agama-Agama, Universitas Islam Negeri (UIN) Sunan Kalijaga, Yogyakarta,berbicara tentang sikap tulus terkait keagamaan dan dialog dua hati menjadi faktor penting.



