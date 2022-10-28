SBS Indonesian

The traditional horse racing in Nusatenggara vulnerable to exploitation of children

SBS Indonesian

Pacuan kuda Sumba saat kunjungan Presiden Joko Widodo

Pacuan kuda Sumba saat kunjungan Presiden Joko Widodo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2022 at 7:50pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
Presented by SBS Indonesian
Source: SBS

Horse racing is a tradition in parts of Nusa Tenggara, both NTB and NTT. But it is feared that it can become a source of children's exploitation.

Published 28 October 2022 at 7:50pm
By Nurhadi Sucahyo
Presented by SBS Indonesian
Source: SBS
One of the keys to accelerating the pace of the horse, is to decrease the load on it, therefore the weight of the jockey is very crucial.

Unfortunately this effort is realised by making children as racehorse jockeys.

Many accidents involving children who became jockeys race that horse without proper safety protective gear after it was knocked down at high speed.

Advertisement
The majority of those children's jockeys are children from poor families.

In this interview, the Chairman of LBH APIK NTB, Nuryanti DewiLBH APIK NTB, Nuryanti Dewi in this interview will outline their efforts to save Nusa Tenggara children from fatal accidents as a horse race jockey by forming a coalition #stopjokicilik.

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on our 
podcasts.
Share
Latest podcast episodes
Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia
SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - 28 October 2022
Winners and losers in the budget
The public reaction to the government budget - does that budget adequately meet the needs of the people?
Settlement Guide
All Medibank customers affected by hacking
SBS News Indonesian Program –   26 Oct 2022.
SBS News Indonesian Program – 26 Oct 2022