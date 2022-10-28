The traditional horse racing in Nusatenggara vulnerable to exploitation of children

One of the keys to accelerating the pace of the horse, is to decrease the load on it, therefore the weight of the jockey is very crucial.





Unfortunately this effort is realised by making children as racehorse jockeys.





Many accidents involving children who became jockeys race that horse without proper safety protective gear after it was knocked down at high speed.





The majority of those children's jockeys are children from poor families.





In this interview, the Chairman of LBH APIK NTB, Nuryanti DewiLBH APIK NTB, Nuryanti Dewi in this interview will outline their efforts to save Nusa Tenggara children from fatal accidents as a horse race jockey by forming a coalition #stopjokicilik.





