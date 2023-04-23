Australian Government's Efforts To Limit Motor Vehicle Emissions

The federal government is launching Australia's first electric vehicle strategy to help Australians move to cleaner, cheaper transport.





The strategy would introduce national fuel efficiency standards - controversial policies that require automakers to meet targets on average CO2 emissions for all new light vehicles sold in the country, or pay a fine.





Until now, Australia and Russia are two developed countries in the world that do not have or are developing fuel efficiency standards.





Last year, just 3.8 per cent of cars sold in Australia were electric cars - a figure far behind developed economies such as the UK and Europe, where electric car sales stood at 15 and 17 per cent.





