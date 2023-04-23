Australian Government's Efforts To Limit Motor Vehicle Emissions

Europe To Ban The Sale Of New Gasoline And Diesel Vehicles From 2035

A man charging his electric car is seen in L'Aquila, Italy, on February 16, 2023. European Union (EU) confirmed the stop to new gasoline and gasol car sale as from 2035. This ban is aimed at increase the sale of electric vehicles. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Australia introduced controversial national fuel efficiency standards requiring carmakers to limit emissions for all new vehicles sold, or face a penalty.

The federal government is launching Australia's first electric vehicle strategy to help Australians move to cleaner, cheaper transport.

The strategy would introduce national fuel efficiency standards - controversial policies that require automakers to meet targets on average CO2 emissions for all new light vehicles sold in the country, or pay a fine.

Until now, Australia and Russia are two developed countries in the world that do not have or are developing fuel efficiency standards.

Last year, just 3.8 per cent of cars sold in Australia were electric cars - a figure far behind developed economies such as the UK and Europe, where electric car sales stood at 15 and 17 per cent.

