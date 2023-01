Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The National Rental Affordability Scheme (NRAS) aimed at providing government subsidies for below-market rents was abolished during Scott Morrison's leadership with that programme due to close by 2026.





It means 36,000 affordable properties will be removed by 2026, with 6,600 of those properties due to be removed in this year alone.







Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm.