Foreign Tourists in Bali Work Without a Permit

I Made Suniastha Amerta

Pengamat dan Dosen Pariwisata dari Universitas Warmadewa, Denpasar, Bali.

Recently, Bali has been shocked by the behavior of a number of tourists, especially from Russia, who have often violated the law. They live in groups in one area, live like Balinese people, and set up businesses that are actually run by local people, such as renting vehicles, renting out places to live, selling food to photography services. Some are even poor tourists, who cannot rent hotel rooms and sleep in tents, and public spaces belonging to the community such as patrolling posts.

This phenomenon is certainly troubling even for the Balinese themselves. If not acted upon, of course there will be more and more. One of the factors, according to tourism observer and lecturer at Warmadewa University, Denpasar, Bali, I Made Suniastha Amerta, is due to the application of the Visa on Arrival facility. Tourists can come at any time without being burdened with certain requirements, and will receive a visa at the Bali airport.

However, there are also other causes. Listen to this interview with I Made Suniastha Amerta.
