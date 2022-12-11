Perancis dan Maroko Berhasil Menempatkan Diri di Babak Perempat Final

Maroko menjadi negara Afrika atau Arab pertama yang berhasil maju ke babak semi final kejuaraan sepak bola dunia 2022.
AL-KHOR, AK - 10.12.2022: ENGLAND VS FRANCE - Bukayo Saka of England during a match between England and France, valid for the quarterfinals of the World Cup, held at Al Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor, Qatar. (Photo: Richard Callis/Fotoarena/Sipa USA) Credit: Fotoarena/Sipa USA
Pada babak perempat final kejuaraan dunia sepak bola di Qatar 2022, Perancis dan Maroko berhasil terus melaju.
