Perancis dan Maroko Berhasil Menempatkan Diri di Babak Perempat Final

Qatar: FIFA World Cup 2022 - england vs france

AL-KHOR, AK - 10.12.2022: ENGLAND VS FRANCE - Bukayo Saka of England during a match between England and France, valid for the quarterfinals of the World Cup, held at Al Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor, Qatar. (Photo: Richard Callis/Fotoarena/Sipa USA) Credit: Fotoarena/Sipa USA

Published 11 December 2022 at 5:42pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Available in other languages

Pada babak perempat final kejuaraan dunia sepak bola di Qatar 2022, Perancis dan Maroko berhasil terus melaju.

Maroko menjadi negara Afrika atau Arab pertama yang berhasil maju ke babak semi final kejuaraan sepak bola dunia 2022.
