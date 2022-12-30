Perang Mengguncang Dunia pada tahun 2022

Tahun 2022 menyaksikan komunitas internasional diguncang oleh tragedi, konflik bersenjata, dan protes massa, sementara hikmahnya datang bagi banyak orang dengan turnamen sepak bola terbesar.
DONETSK, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 20: A destroyed classroom is seen in a school in Avdiivka on December 20, 2022 in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. The town of Avdiivka has largely become a ghost town, as nearly all residents have evacuated, heavy fighting continues on the southern edge of the city and constant shelling by Russian forces has left no building untouched. A large swath of Donetsk region has been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Russia has tried to expand its control here since the February 24 invasion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Published 30 December 2022 at 4:24pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Setahun terakhir ini, ketika dunia mulai keluar dari pandemi terburuk, komunitas internasional diguncang oleh perang dan terinspirasi oleh prestasi olahraga.
