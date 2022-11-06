Tekanan bertambah bagi pemegang hipotek karena suku bunga naik lagi

Suku bunga telah dinaikkan selama tujuh bulan berturut-turut di Australia.
Kenaikan ini akan berdampak buruk bagi jutaan orang Australia dengan hipotek, terutama pemilik bisnis.
Central Bank memperingatkan bahwa inflasi di Australia akan meningkat , seperti yang terjadi di sebagian besar negara lain.
A substantial increase in interest rates, and this will mean obviously quite substantial increases in interest repayments for most households, most of this will be impacting households or typically middle and potentially higher income households. So, certainly some pretty serious impacts for households’ finances in the near futureBen Phillips - economist from the Australian National University [ANU]
