Tekanan bertambah bagi pemegang hipotek karena suku bunga naik lagi

Published 6 November 2022 at 5:37pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Pemegang hipotek seperti bisnis dan rumah tangga telah terpukul dengan kenaikan suku bunga ketujuh berturut-turut. Reserve Bank juga merevisi puncak inflasi untuk tahun ini, memperingatkan kemungkinan akan ada lebih banyak kenaikan yang akan datang.

Suku bunga telah dinaikkan selama tujuh bulan berturut-turut di Australia.

Kenaikan ini akan berdampak buruk bagi jutaan orang Australia dengan hipotek, terutama pemilik bisnis.
Central Bank memperingatkan bahwa inflasi di Australia akan meningkat , seperti yang terjadi di sebagian besar negara lain.

A substantial increase in interest rates, and this will mean obviously quite substantial increases in interest repayments for most households, most of this will be impacting households or typically middle and potentially higher income households. So, certainly some pretty serious impacts for households’ finances in the near future
Ben Phillips - economist from the Australian National University [ANU]
