Forage and you shall find happiness: Could the secret to mental wellbeing be hidden in plain sight?

“Springtime was all about dandelions, nettle and lovertin (young shoots of hopbush). Summer was about mulberries and blackberries, autumn was the time for chestnuts, hazelnuts and a host of edible mushrooms," says environmental educator and artist Diego Bonetto as he reminisces about his childhood in Italy.





Mr Bonetto has always been connected with nature and swears by the health benefits it can have on a human being.





The author of Eat Weeds , a book published this year, Mr Bonetto takes workshops on foraging for food, the ancient skill used by human beings since time immemorial to gather healthy and filling food that grew wild. And the fun and relaxation that it brings alongside, is a bonus, he says.





Mr Bonetto grew up on a dairy farm in northern Italy. After he moved to Australia in the mid 90s, he began working in the orchards of New South Wales.





“Seeing dandelions and nettle there allowed me to have a point of reference for understanding the land I migrated to. It grounded me," he tells SBS Italian.





The weeds that he knew since childhood, became tools for his orientation in the new environment.



You start from what you know, and you grow from there.

“Growing up, we not only develop an attachment with our primary carers and other people, but also to places,” says Navjot Bhullar, Research Professor of Psychology at Edith Cowan University in Perth.





Prof Bhullar's research focuses on understanding environmental and psychological influences on mental health and wellbeing.





According to research, landscapes and places play a significant role in the development of one’s sense of identity and are a source of security and a sense of belonging.



Foraging in the Australian bush with Diego Bonetto. Credit: Hellene Algie “From our childhood, our sense of attachment to people and places and identity are closely connected with our mental health and psychological wellbeing,” says Prof Bhullar.





“Humans co-evolved with everything around us."





“Many of us have deep emotional links with various plants or trees that act as gateways to how we place ourselves, as a species, in an environment," adds Mr Bonetto.





Urban foraging is even more important as we rarely engage with nature in our cities

Mr Bonetto adds that he provides interested people with an avenue to rediscover their surroundings, street trees, local parks, and yards.





Understanding nature’s contributions to our mental health and wellbeing also help raise awareness of the importance of natural environments.





“I believe that it motivates and encourages people to protect and preserve natural habitats and threatened ecosystems," says Prof Bhullar.





To improve our psychological wellbeing, we need to help protect and improve our natural environments — a win-win for everyone

"Places help develop our sense of identity. Growing up in a certain area -- its landscape -- leaves a mark on us forever," Prof Bhullar adds.





Many cultures and ethnicities around the world have documented narratives that shape their identity crafted around specific plants and trees.





“The Irish people and shamrock, the Scots and thistles, the Greeks and wild fennel, the Italians and dandelion, the Poles and pine mushrooms, the Chinese and shepherd purse, the Mexican and amaranth and so forth," Mr Bonetto weighs in with his knowledge of the significance of specific flora for certain communities.





Known as the Father of Biodiversity, renowned American biologoist Edward Wilson coined the term 'biophilia hypothesis' to describe our innate desire and love to connect with the natural environment.





It propounds that experiencing nature can promote a sense of relaxation and reduces stress.





According to the Attention Restoration Theory, nature "restores our attention," says Prof Bhullar.





“We can only focus our attention for a short period of time before feeling mentally fatigued.



A short break in natural environments helps restore our attention and improves our sense of emotional and psychological wellbeing by offering us respite from the routine of our everyday life

Prof Bhullar also talks about Stress Reduction Theory which dwells upon how nature promotes recovery from stress and reduces the impact of negative emotions.





“As humans, we have evolved to respond positively to non-threatening natural environments as these would have provided a better chance of survival like improved opportunities for food, shelter, and reproduction," she explains.









I teach plants to people to help them reconnect with nature as active members of the ecosystem Diego Bonetto

Gino Antognetti moved to Australia over 10 years ago. He works as a personal care assistant and cooks for elderly people in Melbourne.





“For those who grew up in contact with nature like me, some herbs recall many emotions and memories. For example, the first contact with nettle may have been dramatic, but then it turns out that it is very good in omelets and useful in haircare," he tells SBS Italian.





When Mr Antognetti adds traditional herbs and produce to his recipes like endive and chicory, his Italian clients are particularly happy.



By foraging, you reacquaint yourself with growing cycles for seasonal plants and growing patterns and rediscover a wilder you

"Besides having access to free healthy food and natural medicine, learning how to recognise and use wild herbs is also a way to experience nature’s abundance," says Mr Bonetto.





“Foraging fosters care for our environment and it grounds us, as dwellers and honourable beings, looking after our surroundings. Nature is full of abundance," he adds.





One common comment Mr Bonetto receives at the end of a class is, 'wow, I had no idea. Food is everywhere and we just do not see it or respect it',” he signs off.





