AVSI helps Ugandan families to start a new life

AVSI, created in 1972, is a non-profit organisation which carries out development cooperation and humanitarian aid projects throughout the world.





Jolanda Pupillo explains that in Kampala families are given six months to leave their home, work and school to make space for a new highway, and how AVSI's No one is worse off project helps them to build a new life.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus

Listen to SBS Italian everyday, from 8am to 10am AEST. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram



