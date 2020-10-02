AVSI helps Ugandan families to start a new life

Progetto No one worse off (AVSI Uganda)

A family assisted by "No one worse off" in Uganda. Source: Progetto No one worse off (AVSI Uganda)

"No one is worse off" is a project funded by the European Union and Cities Alliance, carried out by the AVSI Foundation to help vulnerable families in the Kampala slums in Uganda.

AVSI, created in 1972, is a non-profit organisation which carries out development cooperation and humanitarian aid projects throughout the world.

Jolanda Pupillo explains that in Kampala families are given six months to leave their home, work and school to make space for a new highway, and how AVSI's No one is worse off project helps them to build a new life.

