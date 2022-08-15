Bad weather in Australia, Byron Bay under siege

Byron Bay's main beach.

Byron Bay's main beach. Source: Emanuele Cataldi

Days of heavy rain and powerful winds in south-east Queensland and northern New South Wales have eroded some of Australia's most famous beaches and sparked flash flooding.

Parts of the Gold Coast have received almost a metre of rain, leaving emergency services to respond to more than 14,000 calls for help.

The Bureau of Meteorology says minor to moderate flood warnings continue for affected areas.

Meanwhile, Byron Bay is struggling with erosion: its main beach has been swallowed by the sea, as local resident Emiliano Cataldi tells SBS Italian.
Maltempo in Australia, Byron Bay sotto assedio

16/12/202008:27
