Bad weather in Australia, Byron Bay under siege

Parts of the Gold Coast have received almost a metre of rain, leaving emergency services to respond to more than 14,000 calls for help.





The Bureau of Meteorology says minor to moderate flood warnings continue for affected areas.





Meanwhile, Byron Bay is struggling with erosion: its main beach has been swallowed by the sea, as local resident Emiliano Cataldi tells SBS Italian.

LISTEN TO Maltempo in Australia, Byron Bay sotto assedio SBS Italian 16/12/2020 08:27 Play

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus