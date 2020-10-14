China's new reported threat poses new risks to the Australian economy

The mine project was once valued at $16.5 billion, which would have been the largest in Australia.

File photo Source: AAP

The Australian economy risks a new crisis following revelations that Beijing has ordered Chinese companies to stop importing coal from Canberra.

Is this a new battle in the long-standing trade war between China and Australia or is it part of Beijing's efforts to become carbon neutral by 2060, a stated goal of the Chinese government? We asked Massimiliano Tani, professor of finance at the University of New South Wales-Canberra.

Meanwhile, the Nobel Prize in Economics for 2020 has been awarded to Americans Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, the latter professor of the former. In his research, Wilson has shown why those who bet rationally do so low, due to the fear of the "winner's curse", which is to pay more than the value of the object they intend to buy.

