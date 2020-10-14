China's new reported threat poses new risks to the Australian economy

Is this a new battle in the long-standing trade war between China and Australia or is it part of Beijing's efforts to become carbon neutral by 2060, a stated goal of the Chinese government? We asked Massimiliano Tani, professor of finance at the University of New South Wales-Canberra.





Meanwhile, the Nobel Prize in Economics for 2020 has been awarded to Americans Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, the latter professor of the former. In his research, Wilson has shown why those who bet rationally do so low, due to the fear of the "winner's curse", which is to pay more than the value of the object they intend to buy.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus