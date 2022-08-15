Despite repeated ceasefires, hostilities continue in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Highlights The Armenian and Azerbaijani governments signed, thanks to the mediation of the Kremlin, a new ceasefire on Saturday, October 17th

Already on Sunday, October 20th, the two governments began to blame each other for violating the agreement made the previous day

The international community is concerned about the evolution of this conflict, which could have significant repercussions on the balance of power in the region.

Tensions in the Caucasus region and especially in Nagorno-Karabakh keep rising between the Armenian and Azerbaijani armies, despite the signing of repeated ceasefires thanks to the intervention of the Russian government.





The last agreement for the cessation of hostilities was signed on Saturday, but the Ministry of Defence of Yerevan accused the Azerbaijani forces of violating the agreement four minutes after its entry into force, by launching rockets.





For its part, the Azerbaijani government rebutted that the Azerbaijani forces seriously violated the agreement by launching repeated attacks along the battle front.

There are many international actors who are trying to avoid an escalation of violence. Russia, France and the United States are at the head of the so-called Minsk Group, founded in an attempt to resolve the conflict under the auspices of the Organization for Cooperation and Development.





The Azerbaijani government has stated that since the beginning of the conflict on September 27, 60 civilians have lost their lives, while the number of soldiers killed remains unknown.

The Armenian government has instead reported that 36 civilians and 710 military personnel have lost their lives since the beginning of the conflict.





