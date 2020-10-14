Ep.132: Tying the knot under tighter COVID-19 rules

Italian

Mahum Afraz è una dottoressa di 26 anni nata in Pakistan che sperava di accogliere centinaia di ospiti, inclusa la sua numerosa famiglia dall'estero, al suo matrimonio questo fine settimana.





“Both my husband and I are from Punjab in Pakistan // So a grand Pakistani wedding is really extravagant.”





La famiglia ha pagato per un locale sul lungomare di Sydney, ma i divieti di viaggio imposti dal COVID-19 hanno costretto la coppia a posticipare il ricevimento fino al prossimo anno.





“$20,000 in deposits, but they've all been transferred across. So I'm very lucky. I know some other couples weren't that lucky.”





Gli sposi hanno optato per un matrimonio islamico intimo nella casa di famiglia, sperando che i confini internazionali riapriranno in tempo per la loro grande festa il prossimo anno.





La loro wedding planner, Nita Tanna, è specializzata in matrimoni dell'Asia meridionale che spesso prevedono giorni di festa.





Da novembre, in Queensland fino a 40 persone potranno ballare ai matrimoni.





Mentre le restrizioni sui matrimoni continuano ad allentarsi, Tanna afferma che le coppie stanno ricominciando a fare progetti e alcune nozze saranno trasmesse in diretta streaming per un pubblico straniero.





Anche il fotografo Tim Englebrecht si sta trasferendo online nonostante molte cancellazioni in questa stagione.





“So spring is easily the biggest time of the year for the wedding industry. And usually it would be doing three up to five weddings per week. And this time round we're doing maybe one sometimes none. So it's had a massive impact on our business.”





Gli affari vanno male anche per la fiorista Katie Bloom, ma spera di avere presto altre prenotazioni.





“Most florists would probably earn about 80% of their year's income over the next sort of six or eight weeks. And now I have two for October and that's all I've got for the rest of the year.”





English

Mahum Afraz is a 26-year-old doctor born in Pakistan who had hoped to welcome hundreds of guests including extended family from abroad at her wedding this weekend.





“Both my husband and I are from Punjab in Pakistan // So a grand Pakistani wedding is really extravagant.”





The family paid for a Sydney waterfront venue, but COVID-19 travel bans forced the couple to postpone the reception until next year.





“$20,000 in deposits, but they've all been transferred across. So I'm very lucky. I know some other couples weren't that lucky.”





The bride and groom opted for an intimate Islamic wedding in the family home, hoping international borders will reopen in time for their big celebration next year.





Her wedding planner, Nita Tanna specialises in South Asian weddings which often involve days of celebrations.





In Queensland from November, up to 40 people will be able to dance at weddings.





As wedding restrictions continue ease, Ms Tanna says couples are starting to plan again, with some nuptials to be live-streamed for an overseas audience.





Photographer Tim Englebrecht is also shifting online despite a lot of cancellations this season.





“So spring is easily the biggest time of the year for the wedding industry. And usually it would be doing three up to five weddings per week. And this time round we're doing maybe one sometimes none. So it's had a massive impact on our business.”





Business is also slow for florist Katie Bloom but she's hoping for more bookings again soon.





“Most florists would probably earn about 80% of their year's income over the next sort of six or eight weeks. And now I have two for October and that's all I've got for the rest of the year.”





Report by Claudia Farhart

