Ep.142: Program supports First Nations artists in Tasmania

Please do the survey below. Not appearing properly? Click this link to answer the five questions. https://sbsradio.formstack.com/forms/slow_italian_fast_learning

Italian

Denni Proctor è un'artista poliedrica.





La donna Pakana del nord-est della Tasmania ha incominciato la sua carriera musicale in giovane età.





Ha iniziato come cantante folk e ora ha pubblicato un album hip-hop.





Adesso sta lavorando con il Terrapin Puppet Theatre a Hobart, disegnando costumi e pupazzi per uno spettacolo chiamato Hide the Dog.





"Which is really exciting because it’s one of the first Palawan and Maori collaborations so it's definitely on the forefront of children’s theatre, and cultural children’s theatre, which is really exciting. Hopefully it tours the world."





Tasmania Performs sta producendo Hide the Dog e grazie al suo programma di mentoring Tasmania Aboriginal, Proctor sta frequentando sessioni a tu per tu con la maggiore designer di pupazzi australiana, Bryony Anderson.





Annette Downs è una produttrice senior a Tasmania Performs, e la creatrice dei programmi aborigeni residenziali di mentoring.





"We began in 2006, and I think it was 2012 I set up the first residency, and I felt like the list was very white middle class, so I went hunting for more diversity."





Il programma è stato così di successo da venire adattato da altri stati e territori.





Jordy Gregg è un uomo aborigeno che è cresciuto in Tasmania.





Ora 23enne, è stato insieme a Tasmania Performs da quando aveva 15 anni.





"They really taught me professionalism in the arts, they taught me everything I know about the arts scene."





Jordy sta scrivendo un'opera teatrale di formazione.





"It’s more about trying to get-through adversity and trying to use everything you have, but what happens when you don’t have that much? How far can these characters go when they just keep hitting brick walls...so... yeah."





Ha dichiarato che Tasmania Performs sta aiutando a creare una scena rigogliosa per gli artisti aborigeni dell'isola.





"We are so, so lucky with Tas Performs skilling up my mob, and being able to have this tiny community. I mean, we're in a really lucky position where maybe perhaps - and hopefully not jinxing it here - we could have a blackfulla theatre company here in Tasmania and it could be very, very profitable, telling stories that are so unique and so gritty and beautiful … we’ve got the writers, the actors, the talent … I mean, the sky is the limit."





Ogni giorno della residenza di Tasmania Performs sembra diverso per Gregg.





Prima della pandemia di COVID-19, aveva viaggiato per incontrarsi con altri scrittori e osservare produzioni a Melbourne, Sydney e in Nuova Zelanda.





Aveva anche trascorso del tempo in set cinematografici.





Adesso per lo più sta a casa a scrivere, ma può trovare sostegno dall'altra estremità di un telefono o di una connessione Skype.





Gregg vuole crearsi una cariera sostenibile nelle arti e al momento sta lavorando a tempo pieno alla ABC a Hobart.





"I love Tasmania that much, it's the one thing I am patriotic about is Tasmania specifically. I think in terms of art practice, I would love to get more into film, I've always loved film growing up, I've had a couple of jobs but recently I've been lucky enough to have a position through work that I can really dig in deep. I want to chuck out a couple of plays, I mean, why not stop at one, let's go for four."





La residenza ed il mentoring continueranno nel 2021.

English

Denni Proctor is a multi-talented artist.





The Pakana woman from north-east Tasmania began her music career at a young age.





She started as a folk singer and has now released a hip-hop E-P.





She’s now working with the Terrapin Puppet Theatre in Hobart … designing costumes and puppets for an upcoming show called Hide the Dog.





"Which is really exciting because it’s one of the first Palawan and Maori collaborations so it's definitely on the forefront of children’s theatre, and cultural children’s theatre, which is really exciting. Hopefully it tours the world."





Tasmania Performs is producing Hide the Dog and through its Tasmania Aboriginal mentorship program, Proctor is having one-on-one sessions with leading Australian puppetry designer Bryony Anderson.





Annette Downs is the senior producer of Tasmania Performs, and the creator of the Aboriginal mentorship and residency programs.





"We began in 2006, and I think it was 2012 I set up the first residency, and I felt like the list was very white middle class, so I went hunting for more diversity."





The program has been so successful it’s been adapted by other states and territories.





Jordy Gregg is an Aboriginal man who grew up in Tasmania.





Now 23, he’s been with Tasmania Performs since he was about 15.





"They really taught me professionalism in the arts, they taught me everything I know about the arts scene."





Jordy is writing a coming-of-age play.





"It’s more about trying to get-through adversity and trying to use everything you have, but what happens when you don’t have that much? How far can these characters go when they just keep hitting brick walls...so... yeah."





He says Tasmania Performs is helping to create a thriving arts scene for Aboriginal artists on the island.





"We are so, so lucky with Tas Performs skilling up my mob, and being able to have this tiny community. I mean, we're in a really lucky position where maybe perhaps - and hopefully not jinxing it here - we could have a blackfulla theatre company here in Tasmania and it could be very, very profitable, telling stories that are so unique and so gritty and beautiful … we’ve got the writers, the actors, the talent … I mean, the sky is the limit."





Each day with the Tasmania Performs residency looks different for Gregg.





Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he travelled to meet with other writers, and watched performances of plays in Melbourne, Sydney and New Zealand.





He also spent time on film shoots.





Now he's mostly at home writing, but he can find support at the other end of a phone or Skype connection.





He wants to create a sustainable career in the arts, and right now he's working full-time for the ABC in Hobart.





"I love Tasmania that much, it's the one thing I am patriotic about is Tasmania specifically. I think in terms of art practice, I would love to get more into film, I've always loved film growing up, I've had a couple of jobs but recently I've been lucky enough to have a position through work that I can really dig in deep. I want to chuck out a couple of plays, I mean, why not stop at one, let's go for four."





The residency and mentorship will continue in 2021.





Report by Sarah Maunder

