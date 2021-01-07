Ep.144: Australia wins "AI Eurovision"

Help us improve our podcast! Please fill in the survey below. Not appearing properly? Click this link to answer the five questions. https://sbsradio.formstack.com/forms/slow_italian_fast_learning

Italian

L'Eurovision era in programma questa settimana nei Paesi Bassi, ma gli spettatori hanno invece assistito a un concorso virtuale che utilizzava la tecnologia AI (ovvero intelligenza artificiale).





L'emittente pubblica olandese VPRO ha organizzato l'evento online in diretta streaming e l'Australia ha vinto ieri sera il primo premio.





Fade under voice over





La canzone dell’Australia non ha ricevuto il massimo di punti dalla giuria, ma la forte reazione del pubblico è stata sufficiente per ottenere la vittoria.





Gli organizzatori hanno affermato che la competizione dimostra che un computer può creare una canzone allegra con un ritornello accattivante.





Il presentatore Lieven Scheire ha aperto il concorso con una menzione speciale per l'Australia.





"Welcome teams! There they are from Belgium, Switzerland, Holland, France, Germany and of course from Australia because for one week a year Australia is a part of Europe."





Il team australiano che ha realizzato la canzone vincitrice è composto dallo studio di produzione Uncanny Valley di Sydney insieme all'Università del NSW e a uno scienziato informatico della RMIT University.





Charlton Hill di Uncanny Valley ha ringraziato tutte le persone coinvolte nella collaborazione.





"We are honoured to win this AI song contest. Thank you to all the other entrants, what a great project and we look forward to collaborating."





Lui e il produttore Justin Shave stanno rivolgendo la loro attenzione al significato di questa vittoria per il futuro della musica.





" This is a chance to promote the use of AI as a collaborative tool with music and I guess you know we feel that is a different race that has just been won. But we are still very very happy. We may have to pour some champagne over the computer, the hard drive or something just to say thank you."





E Scheire ha riconosciuto che la vittoria è significativa per il posto dell'Australia nella famiglia globale dell’Eurovision.





"Talking about making history, the first Australian victory in Eurovision was done by an AI system. Congratulations over there team, Uncanny Valley."





La canzone tedesca I’ll Marry You, Punk Come è arrivata seconda e Abbus dai Paesi Bassi terza.





Il gruppo di esperti di intelligenza artificiale ha affermato di essere stato sorpreso dagli approcci innovativi e dai numerosi team con esperienza limitata che hanno trovato la loro voce musicale.

English

Eurovision was scheduled to be held in the Netherlands this week but instead viewers witnessed a virtual contest using AI technology.





Dutch public broadcaster VPRO organised the live-streamed online event with Australia claiming the top prize overnight.





Fade under voice over





Australia's entry didn't receive the full amount of jury points but the strong audience reaction was enough to get it over the line.





The organisers say the competition demonstrates a computer can create a feel-good song with a catchy hook.





Host Lieven Scheire opened the contest with a special mention of Australia.





"Welcome teams! There they are from Belgium, Switzerland, Holland, France, Germany and of course from Australia because for one week a year Australia is a part of Europe."





The Australian team behind the winning song was Sydney production studio Uncanny Valley along with the University of NSW and an RMIT University computer scientist.





Uncanny Valley's Charlton Hill has thanked everyone involved in the collaboration.





"We are honoured to win this AI song contest. Thank you to all the other entrants, what a great project and we look forward to collaborating."





He and producer Justin Shave are turning their attention to what this victory means for the future of music.





"This is a chance to promote the use of AI as a collaborative tool with music and I guess you know we feel that is a different race that has just been won. But we are still very very happy. We may have to pour some champagne over the computer, the hard drive or something just to say thank you."





And Mr Scheire has acknowledged that the win is significant for Australia's place in the global Eurovision family.





"Talking about making history, the first Australian victory in Eurovision was done by an AI system. Congratulations over there team, Uncanny Valley".





German song I'll Marry You, Punk Come took out second and the tune Abbus from the Netherlands was third.





The panel of AI experts says it was amazed by the innovative approaches and the many teams with limited experience who have found their musical voice.





Report by Stephanie Corsetti

