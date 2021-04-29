Ep. 159: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Italian

** Il governo del Victoria sceglie un sito preferito per l'alternativa alla quarantena negli hotel





** Michael Collins, uno dei tre membri dell'equipaggio della storica missione Apollo 11, muore all'età di 90 anni





***





Il governo del Victoria ha confermato che un sito di quarantena già esistente nel nord di Melbourne diventerà il nuovo centro per i viaggiatori di ritorno.





La costruzione della struttura prevista da 500 posti letto non inizierà prima della fine di settembre, ed è soggetta all'approvazione del governo federale dato che si trova su terreni del Commonwealth.





Il centro sarà vicino ad una struttura di quarantena per animali federale pre-esistente e dovrebbe secondo le previsioni costare 15 milioni.





Il sostituto premier del Victoria James Merlino si è detto speranzoso che questo centro possa in futuro aiutare con le disposizioni sui viaggi.





"So this is about an alternative quarantine hub. It's clear that the (corona)virus will be with us for some time. We've got a delayed roll out tin the Commonwealth's vaccine program. We've got a dire situation in other parts of the world. We just don't know at this stage, how this year will play out. And the announcement that we're making today is about providing Victoria, and our nation, with options."





***





Il ministro del tesoro federale Josh Frydenberg terrà un discorso finale prima di consegnare la sua finanziaria di maggio tra meno di due settimane.





Frydenberg ha annunciato che il budget del mese prossimo mirerà a ridurre ulteriormente il tasso di disoccupazione al di sotto del cinque per cento, impegnandosi ad evitare una giravolta verso "misure d'austerità".





Frydenberg ha dichiarato che l'attuale tasso di disoccupazione al 5,6 per cento non è ancora "confortevolmente" sotto il 6 per cento, un obiettivo fissato in precedenza prima di intraprendere le misure di ripresa dal coronavirus del budget.





Il ministro ha dichiarato a Sunrise di voler vedere la disoccupazione ai livelli pre-pandemici.





"My first goal is to get it back to where it was going into this pandemic, which was at 5.1% last February. But even last December, just a few months ago, we expected more than 200,000 people to be unemployed compared to today. So the recovery has been so much stronger and faster, not just compared to previous recessions, but even out most optimistic forecasts and that's why I want to keep that momentum going."





***





È morto di tumore l'astronauta dell'Apollo 11 Michael Collins, all'età di 90 anni.





Mike Collins fu il pilota del mezzo spaziale dal quale Neil Armstrong e Buzz Aldrin intrapresero i primi storici passi sulla luna nel 1969.





L'equipaggio di tre uomini dell'Apollo 11 terminò di fatto la corsa allo spazio tra gli Stati Uniti e la Russia.





Anche se viaggiò circa 383,000 chilometri verso la luna, arrivando a 111 chilometri di distanza, non mise mai piede sulla superficie lunare.





Nessuno degli uomini dell'equipaggio volò di nuovo nello spazio dopo la missione Apollo 11.

English

** Victoria's Government chooses desired location for hotel quarantine alternative





** Michael Collins, one of three historic Apollo 11 mission crew members, dies aged 90 ...





***





The Victorian government has confirmed an existing quarantine site in Melbourne's north * will be the new facility for returned travellers.





Construction on the planned 500-bed facility won't start until after September, and is subject to federal government approval as it is located on Commonwealth land.





The facility will be next door to an existing federal animal quarantine facility and is expected to cost $15 million.





Acting Victorian Premier James Merlino says he hopes this hub will help with travel arrangements in the future.





"So this is about an alternative quarantine hub. It's clear that the (corona)virus will be with us for some time. We've got a delayed roll out tin the Commonwealth's vaccine program. We've got a dire situation in other parts of the world. We just don't know at this stage, how this year will play out. And the announcement that we're making today is about providing Victoria, and our nation, with options."





***





Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will give a final major speech before handing down his May budget in under two weeks.





Mr Frydenberg says next month's budget will aim to further reduce the unemployment rate to below five per cent, pledging to avoid a pivot towards "austerity".





Mr Frydenberg says the current employment rate of 5.6 per cent still isn't "comfortably" under 6 per cent, a target previously set before undertaking coronavirus budget repair.





He told Sunrise he wants to see unemployment back at pre-pandemic levels.





"My first goal is to get it back to where it was going into this pandemic, which was at 5.1% last February. But even last December, just a few months ago, we expected more than 200,000 people to be unemployed compared to today. So the recovery has been so much stronger and faster, not just compared to previous recessions, but even out most optimistic forecasts and that's why I want to keep that momentum going."





***





Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins has died of cancer, aged 90.





Mike Collins piloted the ship from which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their historic first steps on the moon in 1969.





The three-man Apollo 11 crew effectively ended the space race between the United States and Russia.





Although he travelled some 383,000 kilometres to the moon and came within 111 kilometres of it, he never set foot on the lunar surface.





None of the men flew in space after the Apollo 11 mission.





