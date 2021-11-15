Ep.185: Netball NSW increases uniform options to promote inclusion

Italian

Di nuovo in campo dopo quattro mesi di lockdown e con un nuovo look per promuovere un messaggio annoso...





"Netball and team sports are all about being together and having a connection, and teamwork and all those relationships you build. And I think the new uniform shows all the different cultures, no matter who you are we can all play netball. We can all have fun.”





Lo sport, che esiste in Australia dagli anni venti, è caratteristico per la sua divisa tradizionalmente femminile fatta di vestitini e gonne.





Dopo essere nato in Inghilterra come adattamento del basket per le atlete, lo sport si è diffuso nelle nazioni del Commonwealth, soprattutto attraverso il sistema scolastico.





Oggi il netball è praticato da oltre 20 millioni di persone in oltre 80 Paesi. Ai giorni nostri esistono anche squadre miste, con gli uomini che stanno venendo coinvolti sempre di più.





Darren Simpson di Netball New South Wales ha annunciato che il suo è il primo ente statale maggiore per lo sport in Australia a cambiare ufficialmente le sue linee guida delle divise, per diventare più inclusivo verso i generi e dal punto di vista culturale.





"A little bit of a long time coming in waking away from the tradition of the dress and we're lucky enough to have just released, Netball NSW some new uniform guidelines that are really going to encourage people, encourage associations and clubs to take a new look at their uniforms and make them a lot more inclusive and welcoming - and really allow people to wear what they want to wear on the netball court."





Netball NSW ha reso noto che la decisione è stata presa dopo che un sondaggio tra le giocatrici ha rivelato che l’85% preferisce indossare maglietta e pantaloncini in campo.





Simpson ha sottolineato che ci sono ora molte più scelte per la divisa dei giocatori.





"Look they include everything that you can think of - from the traditional dress to tights, compression garments, long sleeve, short sleeve, singlets, t-shirts, the traditional headwear. We've got all things covered."





È una decisione che sta cambiando il gioco per le molte persone che hanno incontrato difficoltà per l’obbligo di indossare vestitini – come spiega Alia Coubrough delle Newington Phoenix:





"Before it was only dresses, but now we have shirts. We have two types of shirts, we have a few dresses and one of the people on my team they wore a hijab. So it's easier."





Margaret Sheppard della Parramatta Auburn Netball Association ha dichiarato che i club locali nell’ovest di Sydney da diversi anni a questa parte hanno offerto delle linee guida più inclusive per le divise.





"We had a really good marketing person a couple of years ago and she put a whole booklet together on where to purchase our uniform and to be diverse to anyone that wanted to come and play. They had their own choice of what they wanted to be in either shorts and shirts, or the uniform or long tights, or long jumpers as long. As they matched the colours that was about all that the stipulations were."





Il Netball ha fatto parte degli sport del Commonwealth Games dal 1998, ma non ha mai fatto parte del programma olimpico.





Netball Australia sta premendo per includere lo sport ai Giochi Olimpici di Brisbane 2032.





Simpson si è detto speranzoso che il cambiamento alle linee guida sulle divise ufficiali possa incoraggiare più uomini ad unirsi al gioco.





“Look I hope it means a lot more inclusiveness and a lot more opportunity for people to not see there being a uniform as a barrier. Some people would've previously seen the uniform as a barrier. We know that we want to build in mens and boys is a really big place for us to move into, there's talk about netball potentially being an Olympic sport in 2032 in Brisbane. We're going to need to have a mens side of the competition to be there."





Netball Australia ha dichiarato di appoggiare la decisione di Netball NSW e ha incoraggiato tutte le organizzazioni di Stati e Territori a seguirne l’esempio, nel tentativo di ridurre le barriere d’accesso allo sport.

English

Back on the court after four months in lockdown - sporting a new look to promote a longstanding message...





"Netball and team sports are all about being together and having a connection, and teamwork and all those relationships you build. And I think the new uniform shows all the different cultures, no matter who you are we can all play netball. We can all have fun.”





The sport which has existed in Australia since the 1920s is known for its traditionally feminine uniform of dresses and skirts.





Originating in England as an adaptation of basketball for female athletes, the sport spread throughout Commonwealth nations, particularly through school systems.





Today, netball is played by more than 20 million people in more than 80 countries. Mixed gender teams also exist today with males getting more involved.





Darren Simpson from Netball New South Wales says the group is the first state-based peak body for the sport in Australia to officially change its uniform guidelines to be more gender and culturally inclusive.





"A little bit of a long time coming in waking away from the tradition of the dress and we're lucky enough to have just released, Netball NSW some new uniform guidelines that are really going to encourage people, encourage associations and clubs to take a new look at their uniforms and make them a lot more inclusive and welcoming - and really allow people to wear what they want to wear on the netball court."





Netball NSW says the decision was made after a survey of players found 85 per cent preferred to wear a shirt and shorts on the court.





Mr Simpson says there are a lot more uniform options for players now.





"Look they include everything that you can think of - from the traditional dress to tights, compression garments, long sleeve, short sleeve, singlets, t-shirts, the traditional headwear. We've got all things covered."





It is a move which which is changing the game for many who have struggled with the restriction of wearing dresses - as Alia Coubrough from the Newington Phoenix explains:





"Before it was only dresses, but now we have shirts. We have two types of shirts, we have a few dresses and one of the people on my team they wore a hijab. So it's easier."





Margaret Sheppard from the Parramatta Auburn Netball Association says local clubs in Sydney's west have provided more inclusive uniform guidelines for several years now.





"We had a really good marketing person a couple of years ago and she put a whole booklet together on where to purchase our uniform and to be diverse to anyone that wanted to come and play. They had their own choice of what they wanted to be in either shorts and shirts, or the uniform or long tights, or long jumpers as long. As they matched the colours that was about all that the stipulations were."





Netball has been part of the Commonwealth Games since 1998, however the sport has never previously been part of the Olympic program.





Netball Australia is pushing to have the sport included at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.





Mr Simpson says he hopes the change in official uniform guidelines will encourage more men to join the game.





“Look I hope it means a lot more inclusiveness and a lot more opportunity for people to not see there being a uniform as a barrier. Some people would've previously seen the uniform as a barrier. We know that we want to build in mens and boys is a really big place for us to move into, there's talk about netball potentially being an Olympic sport in 2032 in Brisbane. We're going to need to have a men's side of the competition to be there."





Netball Australia says it supports the move by Netball NSW and encourages all of its state and territory member organisations to consider following suit, in a bid to reduce barriers to participation in the sport.





Report by Massilia Aili

