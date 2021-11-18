Ep.186: Why this Bruce Lee film has been dubbed in an Aboriginal language

Italian

Un classico film di kung–fu degli anni settanta come non si è mai sentito prima.





“Dalla Cina con furore” è diventato il primo film doppiato in Noongar-Daa – una lingua aborigena del Western Australia.





La direttrice e co-traduttrice Kylie Bracknell.





“We want this to be felt by community through the vibration of experiencing this dub, in a way where it will awaken their love of their own language.”





È l’amore la motivazione di Bracknell.





Ha imparato il Noongar-Daa dai cugini della nonna quando era adolescente e ha scelto di tradurre il film di Bruce Lee per come si relaziona alla sua comunità.





“There are so many things that are relatable for us, not just in the Hong Kong natives being oppressed and colonised by another group, but also in our mannerisms, the way that we care for each other, the way that we unite to look after each other, the quest for justice.”





L’obiettivo di doppiare in una lingua aborigena un film famoso a livello internazionale è stato ispirato dalla traduzione navajo di “Guerre Stellari: una nuova speranza” nel 2013.





Il navajo è parlato principalmente nel sud ovest degli Stati Uniti, nella Nazione Navajo.





Si tratta di uno dei linguaggi più parlati dei nativi americani.





Tra gli altri film già doppiati in navajo ci sono “In cerca di Nemo” e il western di Clint Eastwood “Per un pugno di dollari”, che usciranno la prossima settimana.





Per chi si impegna a conservare le lingue indigene, questi doppiaggi sono dei messaggi potenti.





Ecco il presidente dell’Istituto australiano degli studi aborigeni e degli isolani dello stretto di Torres Craig Ritchie.





“It demonstrates that our languages are not just historical curiosities or artefacts that are part of a bygone era but are living languages that are part of the way that First nations people around the country live their lives.”





Il prossimo anno inizierà il decennio di azioni in favore delle lingue indigene delle Nazioni Unite.





Le Nazioni Unite avvertono che almeno il 40 per cento delle 7000 lingue utilizzate in tutto il mondo è in qualche modo a rischio.





Il Noongar Daa è considerato nella categoria in pericolo.





La speranza è che il doppiaggio possa ispirare il pubblico a connettersi con le lingue delle “First Nations”, imparando nel frattempo qualche nuova parola.

English

A 1970’s kung-fu classic film as it’s never been heard before.





Fist of Fury has become the first movie dubbed in Noongar-Daa - an Aboriginal language from Western Australia.





Director and Co-Translator Kylie Bracknell.





“We want this to be felt by community through the vibration of experiencing this dub, in a way where it will awaken their love of their own language.”





It’s this love that motivated Ms Bracknell.





She learned Noongar-Daa from her grandmother’s cousins as a teenager and chose to translate the Bruce Lee film because of its resonance with her community.





“There are so many things that are relatable for us, not just in the Hong Kong natives being oppressed and colonised by another group, but also in our mannerisms, the way that we care for each other, the way that we unite to look after each other, the quest for justice.”





The aim to dub an internationally famous film in an Indigenous language was inspired by the Navajo translation of Star Wars: A New Hope, in 2013.





Navajo is spoken primarily in the Southwestern United States, the Navajo Nation.





It is one of the most widely spoken Native American languages.





Other films were also translated in Navajo include Finding Nemo, and the Clint Eastwood western A Fistful of Dollars, which is set to be released next week.





For those dedicated to preserving Indigenous languages, these dubs are a powerful statement.





Here's the CEO of the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies Craig Ritchie.





“It demonstrates that our languages are not just historical curiosities or artefacts that are part of a bygone era but are living languages that are part of the way that First nations people around the country live their lives.”





Next year will kick off the United Nations' decade of action for Indigenous languages.





The UN warns at least 40 percent of the 7,000 languages used worldwide are at some level of endangerment.





Noongar Daa is considered to be in the endangered category.





It's hoped the dub will inspire audiences to connect with First Nations languages and learn some new words along the way.





